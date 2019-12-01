Pressure for places at North Kildare schools

Building work is going on at a number of North Kildare locations but there is major pressure on some to get places, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy said.

Deputy Murphy said that a week ago at least 86 people had been unable to get places at Scoil Dara in Kilcock.

Deputy Murphy said that people did expect that the Department of Education know how to count and how to anticipate when places would be needed.

Deputy Bernard Durkan said Minister, Joe Mc Hugh, assured him “that the school place requirements will be meet at Scoil Dara and suggested the use of temporary accommodation to alleviate the problem.”

In a “Topical Issue” statement on the lack of secondary school places in Kildare North on November 19, raised by Kildare North TD's, James Lawless and Bernard Durkan, the Minister said the Department uses a Geographical Information Systems, to identify where pressures for places will arise. The Minister said that St Farnan's post primary school is to expand to 1,000 pupil school and a design team has been recently appointed.

He also said his Department is currently assessing an application from Clane Community School to replace existing temporary accommodation and new specialist rooms.

A new gaelcholaiste is to be established in Maynooth in 2020. The 1,000 school for Celbridge Community School is in interim accommodation pending a new permanent school.

He expected the new 1,000 Maynooth Community College and the replacement Maynooth Post Primary school, to be ready for the 2020-21 school year.