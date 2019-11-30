Clane General Hospital staff night to mark the end of an era

UPMC announced on October 13 that it has acquired Clane General Hospital, in partnership with the Institute of Eye Surgery (IOES).

It also has plans to rename the facility to UPMC Kildare Hospital.

39-bed UPMC Kildare will support IOES in creating the Ophthalmology Network of Excellence while expanding the hospital’s full range of general surgery and outpatient services, including orthopaedics, cardiology, sports medicine, urology and endoscopy.

Partnering with expert consultants at UPMC Whitfield, UPMC Kildare — which currently has about 35 consultants and a staff of 100 —- will add services and treatments currently unavailable in the area.

Staff at the facility gathered for an ‘End of an Era’ party at Millicent Golf Club,last Saturday night, November 23.