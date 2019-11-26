Major review being carried out on Tote Ireland which employs Kildare workers

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) confirmed it is carrying out an 'extensive review' of Tote Ireland.

Based in Newbridge, the Tote employs many casual operatives who are a familiar sight at race meetings when they take bets from customers.

The part-time staff from Co Kildare mainly work at the Curragh, Punchestown and Naas - but could also be rostered for busy events such as Leopardstown Christmas Festival or the Galway Races in the summer.

A HRI spokeswoman said: "The HRI is currently carrying out an extensive review of the Tote which may be presented at the next HRI Board meeting."

Tote Ireland Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Horse Racing Ireland and operates the Tote on the 26 racecourses, online and through a contact centre.



'Tote' is short for Totalisator and Tote betting is similar to a lottery in that all the stakes on a race are pooled with a deduction to cover costs and a contribution to racing. The remainder of the pool is divided by the number of winning units to give a dividend.

All profits made by Tote Ireland are used for the improvement of the Irish racing.

Tote also sponsors Irish racing including Tote Galway Plate day at the Galway Festival, the Tote Premier Handicap Series at the Curragh and the Tote November Handicap at Leopardstown.

Last year Co Kildare native Ross Kierans was appointed as General Manager of Tote Ireland.

Ross, who worked at Tote for ten years, is a qualified accountant is a graduate of NUI Galway. He worked in a number of industries ranging from financial services to audit and assurance.