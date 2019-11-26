Christmas lights and trees up in many homes across Kildare already!

It may still be the last week in November, but people are already getting into the Christmas spirit across Kildare.

Robyn Brady sent us a photo of her home festooned with Christmas lights and even a snowman in the front garden.

The house in Athy also has a tin soldier figure guarding the property!

You know Christmas is around the corner when the Late Late Toy Show is coming up and Black Friday is being advertised everywhere.

Santa has already arrived at his grottos in Naas and Newbridge Christmas Markets will be in full swing in coming weekends.

READERS: Have you your Christmas lights and tree up yet?

Send a photo to news@leinsterleader.ie or via our Facebook.