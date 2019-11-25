€53 million for high speed broadband roll out in Kildare

The signing of the contract for the National Broadband Plan this week will see an investment of €53 million to deliver high speed fibre Broadband around Kildare.

The work will start immediately, with roll-out of broadband within eight weeks of the contract signing.

Over 90% of premises in the State will have access to high speed broadband within four years.

The full list of locations for Broadband Connection Points in Kildare are: Kildare Back Gate Lodge, Kilkea Demesne, Castledermot; Bigstone Community Hall, Ballyraggan, Rathvilly; Clonfert Pet Farm, Clonfert South, Maynooth; Crookstown Community Hall, Moyleabbey, Ballitore; HSE, Kilcock Primary Care Centre, Commons West; Lullymore Heritage Park, Lullymore East, Rathangan Rathmore National School, Rathmore West, Naas; Saint David's National School, Piper'ss Hill Campus, Killashee; Stresslite Floors, Hempstown, Blessington.

“This is a historic decision particularly for residents who live in the 13,329 premises across Kildare who presently do not have access to high speed broadband,” said Kildare South TD Martin Heydon.

“The plan will see the rollout of high speed broadband to the 1.1 million people living and working in the nearly 540,000 premises nationally, including 100,000 businesses and farms, and over 600 schools who do not currently have access to the service.

“The initial roll out will see the delivery of high speed fibre broadband to around 300 Broadband Connection Points in community based hubs around Ireland to include Crookstown, Bigstone, Lullymore and Kilkea in South Kildare in 2020.”

He added that the state funded Broadband will be rolled to all premises across Kildare and Ireland which have not been served by commercial operators, ensuring no Irish citizen is left behind in a digital divide.