Silliot Hill Recycling and Waste Facility closed for the coming week

Kildare County Council (Environment Section) advise of Silliot Hill Recycling and Waste Facility temporary closure.



Silliot Hill Recycling and Waste Facility will be closed all of next week (from Monday 25 to Saturday, 30 November) for necessary site improvements.

Kildare Councill will open Gallows Hill in Athy from Monday to Saturday next week to ensure people have somewhere to recycle and dispose of waste.

Silliot Hill will reopen on Monday, 2 December next.