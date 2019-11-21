Lovely four-bed Celbridge home on the market for €429,000

This spacious four-bedroom detached bungalow close to Celbridge, with amenities on its doorstep, would ideally suit a family for an asking price of €429,000.



No 9 Priory Walk, Celbridge comprises a detached family home extending to c 1,500 sq ft. Inside the accommodation comprises four bedrooms, including a master ensuite, kitchen/dining room, additional reception/dining room on ground floor/suitable for a large playroom, main bathroom and guest WC.

Cottage kitchen with patio doors leading into the garden

The sitting room is spacious and suitable for all the family

This property is wonderfully bright as it enjoys a south facing rear garden, making the most of the morning and evening sun. Outside this property offers ample parking and his beautiful it also benefits from a dual side entrance; a driveway for off street parking, with an attractive lawn area (front and rear) which includes a selection of mature trees, shrubs and flowers.

The back garden is a sun trap and is blissfully private, complete with a small patio area and a storage shed.

This four-bedroom house is an ideal family home, or suitable for a first-time buyer, or as an investment property, which enjoys a superb location within walking distance to Celbridge village, schools and all local shops and amenities.

Celbridge is also considered to be one of the most popular locations in North Kildare with its historic village, Celbridge Abbey and Castletown House and is well connected to both public transport and motorway infrastructure, with the M4 nearby.

Early viewing of this home is recommended; for more information contact Coonan Estate Agents on 01 628 8400 and more images at www.daft.ie