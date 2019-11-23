A new interactive Santa experience near Clane, Co Kildare

Looking for somewhere new to take the kids this Christmas? Santa is coming to Clane this year and he’s ready to bring a fun-filled, multi-stage adventure to Copper Beech Farm that the whole family will enjoy!

And there's plenty to enjoy here – from Santa's Canteen, where you can enjoy a mince pie with tea or coffee or hot apple juice – or minerals, sweets and treats for the kiddies. There's also soup for anyone who is feeling the cold. Your hot drink is included in the admittance fee.

This purpose built Santa experience is the brainchild of brothers Henry and Walter Farrell, and Walter's wife Mary.

“We wanted to create a different Santa experience for the modern child, something that captures the spirit of Christmas and reminds them of the celebration behind it, that is, the birth of baby Jesus”.

The Manger

After some delicious beverages in Santa's Canteen, families can take the kiddies into the Manger, where they'll meet a couple of busy elves who will show the children the crib and talk about the of baby Jesus, and what Christmas really means.

“It's nice to remind children of the true meaning of Christmas and maybe to encourage a little kindness for children less fortunate.

“We have a live donkey, ER, our resident turkey Dustin, some sheep, etc to create a real crib scene. Children can feed ER, and there's a donation box for Jack & Jill Foundation if anyone wants to contribute” continued Henry.

“We won’t spoil everything for you, but next up is Santa's Post Office where you meet more elves and one very annoying one, Sleepy the elf! Here, there's interaction with the children as they try to wake Sleepy up. There's an element of pantomime here

as little visitors move on to Santa's Workshop and they try to get Sleepy working! The elves and children make some festive ornaments, and can enjoy the play area here, before moving onto Santa's Grotto (there might even be a goofy grinch along the way).

“Santa comes down the chimney to visit the children in his grotto. This is more than just a quick visit to Santa experience” added Henry.

“At the grotto, there's a sing-song, before each child gets to chat with Santa and is presented with an age appropriate, decent Christmas gift.”

Your visit to Copper Beech Farm is more than just a trip to Santa’s Grotto. There's plenty to see on the way to Santa, lots of interactive scenarios and even a mini-pantomime.

Early Bird Discount Early Bird Discount Offer - 10% off ticket prices for the first two weekends, from 30 November until 8 December. Opening times: Friday, 4-7pm; Saturday/Sunday from 11am-7pm. Please check Copper Beech Farm on Facebook and see their website for extended opening hours and additional days.

Cost: babies up to 18 months free of charge; child (1.5-12 years) €16; adult/teenager (13+)€12. Bookings at copperbeechfarm1@gmail.com or through the website; contact 089 487 7753



Competition Time To be in with the chance of winning a Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas, log onto Copper Beech Farm Facebook page, just like and share, and tag three friends – winner to be announced on December 17.