Weather update: unsettled and wet for the week ahead

Today will be generally cloudy across Leinster with spells of rain in all areas. The rain will be heavy at times, most especially in south and east Leinster with a continuing risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with mostly moderate southeast to east breezes, but fresh to strong in coastal areas.

Tonight will continue mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, which will be heaviest over the south and east of the region with a continued risk of spot flooding in places. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.

Friday will continue mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in most areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate easterly breezes.

National outlook: continuing unsettled through the end of the week and weekend with some heavy rain at times.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy. Early in the night, persistent rain will develop in the east. The rain will become widespread for a time, and will mainly affect the southern half of the country overnight. It will be heaviest in Leinster with a risk of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain, which will be heaviest over the eastern half of the country. Amounts will be smaller further west with some bright or sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate northeast breezes. On Saturday night, rain and drizzle will become light and patchy. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Sunday will continue mostly cloudy with dry intervals and some patchy rain in the morning. Through the afternoon and evening, persistent rain will spread from the south and will extend to all areas on Sunday night. It will be heavy in many areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate easterly breezes.

Monday will continue mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate northwest to west winds.

At the moment, Tuesday looks like being mainly dry. But overall the weather for much of next week will be unsettled with rain or showers at times.