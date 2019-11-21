Delays on M4 eastbound from J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge, with further delays J4 Newcastle through to the M50. 

There are delays on the M4 eastbound from J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge, with a queue further along on the N4 from J4 Newcastle through to the M50.

Traffic is intermittently slow on the N7 northbound from J7 Kill through to the M50.

Laois: The M7 is closed northbound between J17 Portlaoise Centre and J16 Portlaoise East due to an overturned truck. It’s slow approaching the Dublin Rd in Portlaoise from the Ballymacken direction now as people divert.

Slow down and pay extra attention at the new layout on M7 at J10 Naas South. There are new on-ramps in both directions, joining the motorway a little earlier than the old ones, which are now closed. There's also no access anymore from the Rathasker Rd to the M7 southbound.

Lane closures will be in place for works on the M9 northbound at J1 M7 between 10am and 5am each day until Wed 27 Nov. The lanes will only reopen to facilitate morning rush hour traffic, with closures in place on midweek days.