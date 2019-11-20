Householder wants to build log cabin with home gym in back garden

Plans have been lodged with Kildare Co Council for the construction of a log cabin style structure to accommodate a home gym.

The proposed 29-square metre single-storey building, earmarked for the Straffan area, will also have a shower room.

The planning application said the proposed building will be at the rear of an existing home.

The planning application was lodged in recent days and the Council will be due to make a decision in the New Year.