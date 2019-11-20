Traffic slow this morning at N7 northbound, passing J7 Kill and further at J4 Rathcoole.

The M4 eastbound is busy from J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge; also busy on the N7 northbound passing J7 Kill and further along at J4 Rathcoole.

Spells of heavy rain may lead to surface water and spot flooding on roads. When driving on wet roads, slow down and keep further back from the vehicle in front.

Remember too that heavy rain can affect visibility, so watch out for other road users.

Traffic on the M50 southbound is slowing intermittently from J5 Finglas down towards J12 Firhouse.

A reminder that lane closures will be in place for works on the M9 northbound at J1 M7 between 10am and 5am each day until Wed 27 Nov. The lanes will only reopen to facilitate morning rush hour traffic, with closures in place on midweek days.