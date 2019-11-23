CITIZENS INFORMATION: Your online shopping rights afer Brexit

Question: If the UK leaves the EU, what changes can I expect when shopping online from a UK retailer?

Answer: EU consumer law will not apply to UK sales, including online sales, after it leaves the EU.

Therefore, your current consumer rights as provided for under EU consumer law will no longer be available.

For example, if you are in a dispute with a UK-based trader, you may not be able to avail of the European Consumer Centre network or the European Small Claims Procedure.

However, consumers in Ireland can take individual action through the Irish courts if they have purchased online from UK traders who do business in the EU.

You should also be aware that following Brexit, you may have to pay certain taxes and duties when buying from the UK.

You may have to pay customs duty, excise duty and VAT. These charges are calculated according to the value of the item and can include the transport costs.

You can find detailed information about your consumer rights and Brexit on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission website, ccpc.ie and on your consumer rights in the event of a no-deal Brexit on the europa.eu website.

Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.