KILDARE PROPERTY: Detached three-bed home at Bishopscourt, Kill, for sale

Coonan Property presents an exceptionally well presented three-bedroom detached residence on a circa one acre site just a short spin from the M7 motorway at Kill.

This property was built in 1990 but comes with a high standard of finish and a thoroughly contemporary feel in all rooms, leaving very little to do for the new owner.

The layout, with its generously proportioned rooms should suit most family needs but given the space around the house, there is loads of potential to extend the living accommodation.

The property is accessed via electric gates through approximately 0.5 acres of beautifully maintained lawns with mature plants and trees on all sides. There is also extra land for more garden or a small paddock to the rear and side.

The location is ideal for easy access to the motorway which is just 600m down a quiet road to junction 7 on the M7. From there the M50 and Dublin is a mere 15 minute drive.

Kill, Rathcoole and Straffan Villages are all close by with Naas just 10 minutes by car.

Detached properties below €500,000 are hard to come by in this location so move fast to be in with a chance.

Viewing is highly recommended. The guide price is € 495,000 and the property is for sale by private treaty.

For further information, please contact Michael Wright on 0 45 83 20 20 or email mickw@coonan.com.