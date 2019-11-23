Electric car owners must have two hours to charge - councillor

Owners of electric cars (EVs) should have two hours to charge their vehicles at Kildare County Council operated car parks.

This, Cllr Bill Clear told a Naas Municipal District meeting, would be in the interests of addressing climate change and “we should try to encourage it.”

As already reported Sallins woman Emma Priest received two parking tickets for charing her car at two Naas car parks without buying a ticket. Although Kildare County Council have since waived their fines.

At the same time insisting that an offence was committed and that fines would be issued in the future to car owners who have not bought a ticket to park.

Cllr Clear has sought to have the bye-laws which govern how the pay parking system operates reviewed.

“It is now past the mid term point of the current bye-laws, “ he said. He also stated there are a number of other parking issues to be addressed in Naas.

Free parking is allowed outside Super Valu store at Fairgreen at times when school buses are not using the parking bay.

Cllr Clear also said that a similar regime applies at Sallins Road - but once people see that they can park there sometimes the area becomes congested.

“At times people are parked there and the buses can’t pull in,” he added.

He also said that parking charges in some areas, like victoria Terrace, are excessive.

However KCC says a review of any parking bye-law should not take place unless “there are significant amendments proposed such as extending enforcement days, times and significantly extending the area of enforcement.”

The council also suggested that a review should not start for at least five years “since the commencement of its enforcement.”

The meeting was also told that any review of any parking bye-law may also incor unnecessary significant costs.