Naas public lights failure in lakes area is criticised

The delay in repairing a fault which leads to a number of public lights failing in the lakes are of Naas has been criticised.

A fault in the lighting system serving part of the lakes area as well as a section of Ballymore road meant the lights were not working for some three weeks until the end of October.

“The lights at the lake were out of action for almost the full month of October. It has since been fixed. But the time it took to do so is totally unacceptable, not only do people walk around the lakes in the evening but with KDoc and Vista Pharmacy across the road there is constant traffic pulling in and out of parking there and people crossing the road,” said Cllr Evie Sammon.

Brendan Loughlin, who's running club members use the lakes area, said the absence of adequate lighting caused a major inconvenience.

“I believe up to 20 lights were not working and this created a hazard for those who use the area for amenity reasons, especially children and older people. Because of the numbers using it the upkeep of the area is very important. People using the footpath opposite the entrance to the Vista clinic to go to the pharmacy or visit a doctor were also affected because part of the area was pitch black,” he said.