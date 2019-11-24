Swans on the Green given green light for extension

The Swans on the Green deli and coffee shop has been granted a five year planning permission for the construction of a modular structure, single storey extension to the existing food preparation area of the shop, on the Ballymore Eustace side of the premises.

It will also encompass toilet facilities, all located to the eastern side of the existing shop and all associated site works.

This permission is to accommodate ongoing trade at the site while work on a permitted expansion takes place.

In December 2017 Swans got planning permission for the demolition of a two storey house and outbuildings and an extension to the food preparation area.