Naas Toastmasters start new education programme

The Naas Toastmasters have embarked on a journey of learning and development with Toastmasters new education programme.

Participants on the programme have the opportunity to improve their communication and leadership skills while also helping others in the club develop theirs. Each individual gives speeches or presentations on assignments in the Pathways education programme.

Stephen Mulvaney club President said: “It’s a great way to learn and have fun.”

The programme helps develop real-world transferable skills in many different areas and builds competencies which can be used in personal and professional life. There are 300 unique competencies and 11 specialised learning paths to choose from and with online content you can learn anytime anywhere.

The Naas Club is part of Toastmasters International which is a non-profit educational organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. The organisation's membership exceeds 350,000. Toastmasters helps people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. The Naas Club meets every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 8pm in the Townhouse Hotel. Guests Welcome