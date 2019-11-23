Chadwicks of Naas lands a top industry excellence award

Chadwicks Naas has won an “excellence in business management” award at the annual Octabuild Builders Merchant awards hosted at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

According to the judges Chadwicks Naas is a first-class store managed by an extremely professional and dedicated team.

They also say that the yard is the best the judges have seen as part of the judging process and the store has a forensic focus on health and safety.

Over 250 guests representing the builders merchant trade throughout the country attended the awards presentation hosted by the eight Octabuild members, Dulux, Glennon Brothers, Gyproc, Instantor, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation, Tegral Building Products and Wavin.

Octabuild Chairman, Mark Filgate said: “It’s important for Octabuild that the awards highlight to the building and construction industry and consumers, the excellence of Irish builders merchants. The awards, which have been acknowledging the best in the builders merchant trade for 35 years, were revamped for 2019 with a renewed focus on excellence.

This is to better reflect the modern builders merchant sector in terms of business management, customer service, sales and marketing, innovation, leadership, diversity, partnership and communication.”

Chair of the independent judging panel, Liam O’Gorman, said: “The industry in which today’s builders merchants operate has evolved hugely from the past and merchants have led the way in embracing this changed landscape.

More sophisticated business systems, an enhanced skill base and a keen focus on the environment as well as health and safety and assistance for the local community feature strongly in what they strive for.”