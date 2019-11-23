Top awards for South Kildare Photography Club

South Kildare Photography Club (SKPC) are celebrating success at the Midlands Photographic Group (MPG) Challenge Shield photography competition.

Seven photography clubs from across the midlands took part in the competition which was held in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Sunday, November 10.

There was a total of 14 panels made up of 112 individual images being judged.

Scoring was carried out by two independent judges who could assign a maximum of 180 points to each image, totalling a maximum of 2880 points across the two panels. In addition, they could allocate up to 200 points for panel layout and

presentation.

SKPC submitted eight black and white and eight colour images from sixteen different club members for their two panels.

SKPC scored 2473 collective points across the 16 images (154.56 average) and a further 189 points for panel layout, totaling 2662 points out of a possible 3080.

SKPC won the overall title of Midlands Photography Group (MPG) Club of the Year award.

Club member Billy Nicholls was awarded Best Color – image for I'm Freezing, while Vincent Brady was awarded Best B/W – image for his image of Men Walking through the Mist in the SKPC panels.

Billy’s image scored 172 points out of a possible 180, winning him the overall title of Photographer of the Year 2019.