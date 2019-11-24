The Three Tenors to perform Christmas concert in Kildare town

The Three Tenors will perform in concert on Thursday, December 5 at St Brigid's Parish Church in Kildare town at 8pm._

The Three Tenors are Kenneth O'Regan, Paul Feery and Kevin Fagan and will perform a variety of Christmas classics.

The charismatic trio are one of the most successful classical crossover act to emerge from Ireland.

They sing songs they love, and they most certainly don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s all about the music, the harmonies and the fun. The Three Tenors will perform classical arias, a capellas, hauntingly beautiful Christmas harmonies, and popular contemporary songs.

With a polished international reputation and with over a million CDs sold worldwide, The Three Tenors offer something truly unique. The skill, range and ability of world class tenors, combined with the personality and fun of genuine performers.

The Trio promise to deliver a performance from world class artists, alongside an an evening to savour, with a sparkling good humoured performance. Featuring an exciting Celtic style programme with a twist, this thrilling concert is described as a classic mix packed with uplifting songs. Their noted friendliness and connection with their audience makes this a unique concert to get you into the Christmas spirit.

The trio were selected to headline 1916 Centenary State Reception in Dublin on Easter Sunday 2016.