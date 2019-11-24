Kildare Team Hope Christmas Shoe Box Appeal 2019

The Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal is back up and running again this year andTeach Dara Community and Family Centre in Kildare town is one of the many charities that will be receiving toys through the huge Christmas toy appeal.

People were urged to bring their new toys unwrapped to the parish office in Aras Bhride.

Gift ideas include educational supplies, hygiene items, hats, gloves, scarfs, small toys (not war related) and sunglasses.

Team Hope aims to surpass its 2 millionth shoebox and deliver a record-breaking 280,000 gift-filled shoeboxes to children affected by poverty.

Women and children's shelter Teach Tearmainn in Kildare town is also one of the receipents of this year's toy appeal alongside Eating Place in Athy.