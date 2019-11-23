Clane students raise funds for school at car wash day

Fifth and sixth class students hope to to finish updating all their interactive boards in place for Christmas with funds raised from a car wash event at the school in October.

The students at Hewetson primary school, had the idea of a car wash as a school fundraiser after the idea for the Junior Entrepreneur three years ago that went so well.

According to their report of the school activity, the kids of fifth and sixth class love getting the opportunity to be responsible and raise a bit of money for the school.

The children got to bake some homemade yummies for the pop up café.

In a report to the Leinster Leader about the event on Wednesday, October 16, the sixth class students said that some of them brought in hoovers for part of the job.

The classroom split into three different groups to rotate during the day.

Customers got more than a car wash.

The kids on the pop up café would take the money at the door and make a tea or coffee with a tray bake for the customers. Those washing the cars would wait for cars. “We used sponges, brushes and a hose to make the car squeaky clean,” they said.

Once the car was washed, the people operating on the hoovering end of the operation would hoover out the car and, not forgetting something quite important, put the rubbish in the bin.

When the person’s car was finished the driver would drive away with a nice clean car and a tea/coffee to go with it, said our Hewetson correspondent.

With the funds raised, the students hope to finish updating all their interactive boards in place for Christmas.