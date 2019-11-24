Farewell for Clane Tidy Town volunteer

Clane Community Council recently acknowledged the work of Helen O'Flaherty as chairperson of the Clane Tidy Town Association (TTA).

Helen, who has brothers living in Athy and Prosperous, just recently left the area to move to Enniscrone in Sligo, where she will live a four minute walk from the sea.

She left Ireland in 1967 and returned in December 2012, having worked in the UK, Mid East and USA in the aviation sector - from cabin crew to airline management.

She has lived in Clane since 2013 and quickly got involved in the volunteer Tidy Town Association. She was presented with flower by CCC chairman, Paul Carroll, as a thank you for her time. “They (TTA) need more manpower,” Helen told the Leader.