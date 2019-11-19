December deadline for tender returns for new school in Monasterevin

The Department of Education has confirmed that closing date for the completed tender returns for the major building project for St Paul’s Secondary School in Monasterevin is next month.

The project has finally progressed to tender stage to arrange for a contractor to carry out and complete the build and the invitation to tender to the shortlisted contractors was issued on November 13, 2019

It stated that this tender stage normally takes between seven and eight months to complete. While the estimated construction duration for this project is 18 months.



“There had been a legal challenge regarding the prequalification of contractors for this project; however this matter was formally struck out through the courts earlier this month,” it stated.

Last month the Action Group expressed their relief after a second appeal lodged to the High Court, appealing the tender shortlist process for the new school, was withdrawn.



They have welcomed the news adding that the focus now is on the new build.

It was previously hoped that the new school would be delivered before the end of 2019, but a court case related to the tendering process late last year has delayed the process. The current school is no longer fit for purpose and is bursting at the seams.