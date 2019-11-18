Roadworks in Athy this week for two nights

Resurfacing and associated works will take place along the N78, Leinster Street, Athy, from its junction with the R417 , Athy up to the mini-roundabout from tonight (Monday 18 November) and tomorrow night, Tuesday 19 November.

Read more County Kildare news

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works between 8pm at night and 2am the following morning.

Kildare County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.