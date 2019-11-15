Council admits it's taking over two months to process HAP applications due to volume of applicants

It’s taking up to nine weeks to process some applications for Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) in Co Kildare, a TD has claimed.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, who raised the issue in the Dáil on Thursday, October 7, called on the Minister for Housing to intervene in the issue.

Dep Murphy said: “The delay in processing applications now averages nine weeks. Kildare County Council is now processing applications made in August. This means that anyone who had found accommodation has to come up with the deposit, the one month’s rent in advance, the October rent and now the November rent is due.

“If that was totalled up for most parts of the country, it would amount to between €6,000 and €8,000.

“The HAP scheme is paid to people who cannot pay the rent so it does not take a genius to figure out that this is a real problem and people are borrowing money, if they can do that.”

HAP is a form of social housing support provided by local authorities. Under HAP, local authorities can provide housing assistance to households with a long-term housing need, including many long-term Rent Supplement recipients.

A spokesperson for Kildare Co Council said: “The current processing time for Housing Assistance Payment applications is 8-9 weeks, this time frame is due to the volume of applications being received.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who was a former Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, replied in the Dáil to Murphy that the HAP scheme was introduced because it provided more security of tenure for tenants and also more security and consistency for landlords as they were dealing with local authorities for payments rather than directly with tenants.

He added: “Last year, 17,926 people moved into HAP.

“It is a big part of social housing supports right now.

“We will see an extra 10,000 social housing units coming into the stock of social housing this year.”

The Cork South Central TD added: “And over time we will see less reliance on the private rental market to accommodate people who cannot afford to find accommodation themselves.”