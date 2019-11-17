Planning permission granted for community centre in Two Mile House

A community centre is in the pipeline for Two Mile House.

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for the development of the much needed centre.

The community centre will be located within the village of Two Mile House adjacent to the national school on a site purchased by the parish a number of years ago.

It will consist of a mixed use hall with associated meeting rooms, sports equipment storage room, kitchen and other ancillary rooms. It is envisaged that the hall will be able to accommodate about 300 people seated and can host basketball /indoor football.

It will be home to a variety of learning, social an physical activities. The development is currently at design stage and it is hoped to go to tender for the early in 2020 with works commencing in mid to late 2020 subject to finance being in place.

The community is hoping to raise funding required through a combination of grant allocations, local fund raising events and donations. Mail tmhhalldevelopment@ gmail.com for more info or to volunteer your services. A launch night for this plan was held last Friday.