KILDARE COLUMN: When the glitter and glam of Tinseltown touched Kildare

Some iconic Hollywood movies have been shot in Kildare. I don’t remember much about Gabriel Byrne and The Brylcreem Boys and the Curragh Camp, but I do remember these...

BRAVEHEART

It’s nearly 25 years since Mel Gibson rolled into Brownstown, smeared his face with blue paint and went to war with England on the Curragh.

He wasn’t the only star of the show. Finbar O’Rourke from Sallins was a local man with the leading cameo.

If you know your Braveheart, you’ll remember the scene when a militia unit acts as bait, tricking King Edward’s forces into an ambush.

Watching at the time, it struck me as a thing of fiction to see a group from Sallins, led by O’Rourke, backed into a corner.

But it all made sense when Gibson aka William Wallace and his men turned up atop a rocky pass. Wallace had their victory and O’Rourke, his moment.

BRAVEHEART PART 2

There was visual evidence to back-up the legend of O’Rourke’s cameo. But the logistics behind the filming a major battle scene on the Curragh became something of murky lore.

Wandering sheep and cattle was a real head-scratcher for Hollywood executives and the story goes that they were forced to do something very un-Hollywood-like to solve the problem.

‘The man’ from Universal Studios knocked on every farm door from Athgarvan Cross to Mylerstown and back again, apparently.

The movie wasn’t alone in stretching the truth.

SOME MOTHER’S SON AND VERONICA GUERIN

The 1996 movie about the IRA hunger strike starred Dame Helen Mirren and the interior of Naas Courthouse, which closely resembles the Old Bailey in London.

The outside of the court was guarded by a few local faces dressed in 1980s British Army fatigues.

Liam McNamee Jnr from Lakelands was one of them.

Later, the courthouse featured in the movie Veronica Guerin. Then, under watch from the underworld, the Sunday Indo journalist left the building after paying a speeding fine.

The scene of her shooting was filmed between Naas and Newbridge close to Newhall. Cate Blanchett was sat out there for half the week in a red Opel Calibra.

KING ARTHUR

My da had to make a routine delivery out to Ballymore Eustace one weekday morning in 2003.

And when he returned it was with a curious tale of hundreds of sword wielding soldiers, dressed in chain mail, queuing patiently for smokes across from Mick Murphy’s pub.

They had been shooting battle scenes for King Arthur and a replica Hadrian’s Wall had been built to cut off Coughlanstown in the south from Hollywood in the north.

He got through though.

MICHAEL COLLINS

Hollywood is only across the border but this shortlist would be incomplete without mention of Tuttys. The scene of Collins’ last drink played out in the famed pub before Liam Neeson and Aidan Quinn set off on the road to ambush. If only he’d stayed on for another.

One of our classmates, Ross Dignam, was given a pass to leave school and go up there for filming. Having a walk-on part in Hollywood was the best excuse we’d ever heard.

Just as well there was more movies to make than conflicts to fight for the Defence Forces through the 90s.

In 1997, thousands of them made the convey down to Curracloe beach to film the D-Day landing scenes for Tom Hanks’ movie Saving Private Ryan. I remember a couple of heads from Naas working catering on the World War II epic.

They’d come up at the weekend and say that the boys were freezing their nuts off lying about in the sea all day “and just as well it wasn’t the winter or Hanks really would have a few privates to save”.