KILDARE CYCLING COLUMN: Two weeks, 487.5km and a bee sting

I was on annual leave for the past few weeks and managed to get out on the bike a couple of times.

In fact, now that I look back over my Strava files I realise I managed to do 487kms over the course of seven spins.

And now that I type that I’m a tad disappointed that I didn’t hit the 500kms.

But yerra, no sleep will be lost over that.

The first of the seven was a tradition lap of the lakes, starting in Blessington and over to Hollywood where the scones in the Hollywood Café are lovely and sweet.

Then, out of curiosity, I plotted a course from home to a friend’s house in Knocklyon and followed my Garmin all the way up through Rathcoole, Saggart, City West and Tallaght.

I was pleasantly surprised to see very good cycling infrastructure in Tallaght and across the M50.

On the way home I went up Ballinascorney and out onto the N81 at Brittas before coming over the Lamb and into Kilteal.

The Lamb was not enjoyable by any means, and I pretty much bonked by the time I was near Bodenstown, with result that I stopped in Clane for some grubbage.

It was 90kms in total and over 1,021 metres of climbing, although my average speeed was 22kph.

I suspect the climbing was part of that, although making my way through the urban areas, with frequent traffic light stops delayed me considerably.

For those who don’t know, the Lamb goes from the N81 (Blessington to Tallaght road) over to Kilteal. Even the fastest climbers won’t get 17kph on it.

It’s essentially one kilometre long and averages 12%.

Dermot Trulock from Lucan has the KOM on that one.

Two days later I was out again and just did a few errands, travelling into Naas before going on to Newbridge and back out to Rathangan for a cuppa with another friend, and then home. That was 68kms.

The following Sunday was my usual Maynooth to the Hillof Tara, which is always enjoyable. I was with my friend Bill whose crusing speed uphill is about 33kph, so I ended that day on my knees, despite a modest 75.9kms.

Then the following Tuesday I met a friend for a coffee in Straffan and got a bee sting along the way for my troubles.

The bee simple flew into me, hitting me on the forehead and left me with a painful reminder of our encounter.

A lovely lady in Simplicité beuty salon gave me an anti-inflammatory cream that eased the pain considerably.

Altogether that was only 42.8kms — hardly worth togging out for.

Then two days later I went on a longish meander over to Newtown and then into Maynooth before heading out the Greenway and cutting across through an area known as Thomastown, which is near Kilshanroe, and then back home via Timahoe.

That was a total of 81.6, and left me fairly tired.

Then finally on Sunday I went for a monster spin, again with Bill, that started in Maynooth and went out to Newtown, Johnstownbridge, back out to Thomastown and over towards Clogherinkoe, before taking a backroad over to Edenderry and coming home, again, via Derrinturn, Timahoe, Donadea and Ladychapel.

That was a total of 98.2 at an average of 27.4 and total climbing of 578metres of climbing, and left me hardly able to speak.

Diet bedamnned, I headed straight for the McDonald’s drive through, which didn’t really do anything for me, but there you go.

In total over the two weeks I climbed more than 3,300 metres, over the course of 20 hours.

It’s cheap fun, and I’m about a kilogram and a half lighter as a result, but as I type this right now, I’ve got sore legs.

But it’s aslo good for the head and a good way to spend your time off if you have what can sometimes be a pressurised job.

My total for the year us now over 5,000 kms and I’m hopeful I can get over the 6,000 by the end of the year.

That might be a tall order because there are seven weeks left in the year and I’d need to be doing 142kms a week to get it.

But sure I might as well try it.

I“ve hit 7,000 in one year before, when I was training for the Race Around Ireland.

Spending much of the summer putting in 300 kms a week was a great help in that regard.