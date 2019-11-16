CITIZENS INFORMATION: All you need to know about the flu vaccine

Question: I got the seasonal flu vaccine last year. Do I need to get it again this year?

Answer: Influenza, usually known as the flu, is highly infectious and anyone can get it.

However, some groups are at greater risk of complications if they get the flu and the flu vaccine is strongly recommended for them. They include people over the age of 65, pregnant women and people who have a chronic medical condition.

The flu viruses that are circulating change every year. This is why you need to get a new vaccine each year. Vaccination is free if you are in one of the following groups:

- Are aged 65 and over

- Have a long-term medical condition such as diabetes, heart, kidney, liver, lung or neurological disease

- Have an impaired immune system due to disease or treatment

- Have a body mass index (BMI) over 40

- Are pregnant

- Live in a nursing home or other long-stay institution

- Are a carer or a healthcare worker

- Have regular contact with poultry, water fowl or pigs

This year the flu vaccine is available from October 2019 until the end of April 2020.

You should get your flu vaccination from early October to be protected for flu season.

You can get the vaccine from your GP (family doctor), pharmacist or Occupational Health Department. Children can get the vaccine from a GP.

While the vaccine itself is free of charge if you are in one of the recommended groups, doctors and pharmacists may charge a consultation fee when they give you the vaccine.

If you have a medical card or GP visit card you can get the vaccine without being charged a consultation fee.

Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.