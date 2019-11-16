Tenders to be sought to extend footpath and cycle line along Kilcullen Road, Naas

Tenders to extend the footpath and cycle line along Kilcullen Road, Naas, to the Killashee Multi Denominational National School will be sought shortly.

District Engineer Daivd Reel told a Naas Municipal District meeting that issues such as drainage and the provision of public lighting will also have to be dealt with as part of the project.

“This process will not take very long. Money will then have to be found but the cost has to be established first,” said Mr Reel.

He also said that management at the Killashee Hotel are engaged with the council.

“We’re talking to the hotel to see if they have any plans for the entrance there,” he said.

Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly said: “Hopefully the hotel will help, because this will facilitate visitors who want to walk into the town.”

Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin said that in the long term there will be a cycle route from Two Mile House to Kill.

He said the absence of a protective lane for cyclists and pedestrians takes no account of people (including customers and hotel staff) walking or cycling to the hotel.

He added: “More worryingly there is a lack of consideration for school going children attending the Killashee primary school.”

He stated the work is a priority for his party.

Cllr Martin has welcomed the decision, noting that the existing cycle lane/footpath ends shortly after the entrance to the Piper’s Hill education campus and so does not take into account the needs of people walking or cycling to the hotel, as well as the pupils.

He said the work should start before the end of the year.