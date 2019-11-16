Kildare councillor wearing different Christmas jumpers every day for charity

A Newbridge councillor is doing a Christmas jumper challenge for charity.

Cllr Chris Pender will wear a different festive jumper for the months of November and December to raise funds for local charities. That’s 55 different jumpers from November 1 to December 25.

“I’ve picked them up over the years from so many different places that I can’t even remember where I got half of them from, I lost count after 100 this year, ” joked Cllr Pender.

Cllr Pender’s first chosen charity is Hope(D), a counselling service in Newbridge.

“I kind of figured my love of wearing flamboyant Christmas Jumpers could bring financial support to community charities like Hope(D) who are inundated with cries for help at this tough time of the year,” he said.

“I think we’re all aware of how the change in weather, dark days, and approaching ‘silly season’ can play havoc with some peoples well-being, mood, and stress levels.”

Cllr Pender is hoping to fundraise for multiple charities close to his heart.

“The other charities I’m hoping will have something to do with animal rescue, supporting young people, supporting children in direct provision and supporting the homeless. I do have one or two possibilities in mind but if anyone would like to suggest a specific charity I’d be delighted to look into it,” he said.

Cllr Pender has said he has gotten a few looks of laughter off the public wearing Christmas jumpers in November.

“It’s never too early for Christmas, I gave Halloween it’s due respect, after all both are my favourite holidays.

“For a long time my friends and family have slagged me off around this time of year because of the endless Christmas cheer that kind of radiates off of me, and this year they’ve afforded me the new title of Cllr CHRIStmas, which to be honest I love.”

If you would like to donate to the appeal, click the GoFundMe HERE. Follow Cllr Pender’s daily updates on Twitter and Instagram; ChrisPenderKE/ chrispenderke.