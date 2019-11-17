People’s opinions sought on this year's new look Kildare Derby Festival

The Kildare Derby Festival AGM will take place on November 14 at Aras Bhride at 8pm and organisers want to know what you thought of this year's new look festival.

Chairman Ollie Kearns said people's opinions are needed as there were lots of changes to the festival this year.

“It was a major change this year and for the first time in 40 years there was no parade for example,” said Ollie.

“We want peoples opinions to see if they liked it or if they would prefer to go back to some of the old ways.”

Some of the old ways include music on the street and a festival programme as well as the ever popular Derby Parade.

“There was no music on the street, no Derby programme and no parade,” he added.

“All of these were part of the festival for 40 years. We had new people come onboard last year and some changes were made. If people are happier with the old way we can look at going back.”

Kildare County Council, Kildare Village, the Irish National Stud and Into Kildare all came on board last year as sponsors of the new look festival alongside some local businesses.

Eighteen events were co-ordinated around the festival and new highlights included the trainers, jockey’s, stable staff Lip Sync Battle, the circus and the launch of the inaugural Irish Derby Legends Walk from the Irish National Stud.

If you cannot attend the AGM you can email in or drop your thoughts into the Derby Festival office in Kildare town ahead of the meeting. “We will bring the reviews to the new committee and see what they think for next year.”