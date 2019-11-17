Plans for First Responder group in Clane

Clane will soon have its own First Responder group (FRG) which will help attend to people in emergencies.

At the recent meeting of Clane Community Council, during a discussion on the location for a publicly available AED or defibrillator, council member, Martine Grogan said there were plans to set up an FRG for the town.

Other towns, including Prosperous, Maynooth and Naas, already have such groups which work in tandem with the National Ambulance Service.

Ms Grogan said training is starting for members of the group over the next couple of weeks. At the moment there are around fifteen people involved.

The FRG will pursue the issue of an AED for the town centre.