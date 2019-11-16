Kildare's Millicent Singers celebrate musical directors 10 year milestone

The Millicent Singers have had a great year and recently hosted a surprise party for their musical director of ten years, Alan Kelly.

The choir is now turning their full attention towards preparing for their popular annual Christmas concert which will take place on Saturday, December 7, in Clongowes Wood College.

This year, Millicent Singers will welcome young Clane soprano Ruby Boland as their special guest.

Tickets are on sale now for €15; available at Marron's and Hughes' Pharmacies in Clane, McAuley Place in Naas and Sean's Barber's in Prosperous.

The choir, back in rehearsal for the last eight weeks, took a summer break after a sell-out concert in May.

But on August 31, they celebrated the completion of Alan Kelly’s ten years as their musical director when they hosted a surprise party for their esteemed musical director.

Spokesperson, Paula Radford said at the event in Millicent Golf Club, the choir members showed their appreciation for the vision and direction shown to them by Alan over the past 10 years. “Music was the order of the day, with the choir performing a secretly rehearsed piece for the guest of honour.” A specially commissioned piece of ceramic artwork, created by member Caitriona Higgins, was presented to Alan.

Amusic-themed cake created a wonderful centrepiece.

In September it was back to work in the rehearsal room, as the choir prepared to record the first tracks of their album.