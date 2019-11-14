Breaking news: Site acquired at Moore Abbey for St Paul's new school in Monasterevin

The Minister for Education Deputy Joe McHugh has confirmed that the site has been acquired at Moore Abbey for St Paul's new school in Monasterevin and the architects have gone to tender.

The Action Group have welcomed the news which they received late yesterday evening

"Great news just delivered.Tender documents are ready and the conveyancing has been finalised. Hopefully all else will run smoothly."

Kildare South TD Deputy Martin Heydon said that after a very long journey, Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed that the contracts have now been signed by both parties to the sale, for the site at Moore Abbey.

"The Design Team Consultant Architect have also issued the invitation to tender to the shortlisted contractors today.

Congratulations to Principal Brian Bergin, Noel Merrick, the St. Paul’s Board of Management, Staff, Students, the parents action group, my colleague local Cllr. Kevin Duffy, and all public representatives who have worked through the years to make this new school a reality."