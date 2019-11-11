Kildare charity My Lovely Horse to host fundraiser this Saturday

Kildare animal rescue charity My Lovely Horse is hosting an exciting black tie night in Dublin for a worthwhile cause this Saturday.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy a delicious three course meal and Prosecco while raising vital funds to help vulnerable animals.

The animal rescue organisation will be holding their annual gala ball this Saturday at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Golden Lane.

There will be live music as the talented Velvet Lounge band will be playing as well as Kildare resident, musician and co-founder Cathy Davey who will perform a number of her hits that evening.

And get ready to dance the night away as there will be a DJ playing all your favourite tunes.

My Lovely Horse Rescue was founded in response to observing horses and donkeys in urban areas in Kildare and Dublin being mistreated and their welfare compromised.

My Lovely Horse Rescue is a not for profit organisation which rescues abandoned horses around Kildare and the Greater Dublin Area. The charity, which has its roots based in Kilteel, was set up in 2011. A new centre has been opened in Johnstownbridge.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping rescuing vulnerable animals.