Free EU inter rail tickets available to Kildare teens

The leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament, Sean Kelly MEP, is urging Irish young people to apply for DiscoverEU travel passes before Thursday, November 28.

“Almost 50,000 young people have been awarded a travel pass since the first application round of DiscoverEU in June 2018, which was championed by the EPP,” noted Mr. Kelly, speaking from Brussels today (Thursday).

“This project gives 18-year-olds a chance to travel across Europe, experience a variety of languages and cultures, meet people from different European countries, and see for themselves what it means to be a citizen of the European Union.

“DiscoverEU is a fantastic initiative that has become very popular among Irish young people since its conception last year, so I encourage all Irish 18-year-olds to submit their application as soon as possible.

“This is a great opportunity and an excellent way for Irish teens to get a better understanding of what is available to them as EU citizens and how to make the most of it.

“It will also empower them to enhance their linguistic skills, which will open up a lot of options for them in years to come”, he concluded.