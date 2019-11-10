KILDARE PROPERTY: Two-bedroom Maynooth home with attic conversion

Coonan Property are delighted to bring to the market 3 The Glen, Newtown Hall, Maynooth, an immaculately-presented two-bedroom home with attic conversion extending to c. 125.3 sq. m (1,340 sq. ft.)

This property comprises of a large open plan kitchen/living room, sitting room, wc, master bedroom ensuite, guest bedroom and main bathroom.

This property has been recently decorated by its current owners and has been completed to a very high standard. It has the benefit of a large, bright extension to the rear creating a beautiful open — plan environment. All integrated kitchen appliances are included in the sale. The energy rating is B2.

Newtown Hall is located on the outskirts of Maynooth town. Guide price: €295,000. Contact Edward Cummins on 01 6286128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.