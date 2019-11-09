KILDARE PROPERTY: Naas four-bed family home on the market

Number 64 Lakelands is a four-bedroomed family home in excellent decorative order throughout.

This is an inviting family home, in a quiet cul-de-sac, which has been tastefully decorated and well maintained. It is a bright and airy home, with large windows maximizing the light into each room.

The property is set in an enviable location, the family-friendly Lakelands estate, beside the picturesque Naas lakes.

The house offers spacious accommodation which comprises entrance hall, living room, dining room, family room, kitchen/dining/den area and guest wc. Upstairs are four bedrooms and bathroom.

The property extends to an impressive 165m2 and comes with an asking price of €349,500.

Appointments to view may be made with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly Phone 045 866466 info@sfor.ie.