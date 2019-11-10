KILDARE PROPERTY: Three-bed Naas house for €245,000

Smyth Naas brings to the market 205 Oakfield Heights, which is a fine semi-detached residence standing on a quiet cul de sac and boasting a private rear garden with a sunny aspect.

This well-presented home requires some modernisation and offers excellent potential for the new owner. There is extra space to the side of the house which could facilitate an extension (subject to planning permission).

Oakfield Heights is convenient to all amenities with shops, schools, pubs, restaurants, churches, parks, playgrounds, golf clubs, cinemas and creches situated close by.

The upgraded N7 provides a three lane carriageway to the M50 and a motorway all the way to Kilkenny and Waterford. The Arrow train service is available from Sallins. The Kerry Global Centre is a five minute drive. The main street of Naas is just a ten minute stroll.

Local facilities include Ballycane Primary school and Naas General Hospital. There is a Centra within 250 metres of the property

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, lounge, kitchen, dining area, three bedrooms, bathroom and guest wc.

The guide price is €245,000 and the BER rating is D1.

Viewing of this property is is highly recommended. Call 045 895 440 to make an appointment.