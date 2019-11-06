Open Mic night at Co Kildare bookstore tonight

By Kim O'Leary and Rose B O'Donoghue

Two Kildare authors shortlisted for An Post Irish Book Awards 2019 will be special guests at an Open Mic night this evening.

Woodbine Books of Kilcullen will host the event, with Kildare based authors Orla McAlinden and Amy Gaffney special guests of honour. The event starts at 7pm and attendees can have a chance to ask the two authors questions, both of whom have been included in the final shortlist for the ‘Short Story of the Year’ category at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2019 (to be hosted on on November 20).

Newbridge based Orla McAlinden is a multi-award-winning novelist and short story writer having achieved acclaim for her published works to date: The Accidental Wife, The Flight of the Wren and Full of Grace.

A story "The Visit" from her first book won the Irish Book Awards Short Story of the Year award in 2016 and she is absolutely delighted that "A Real Woman" from her most recent book Full of Grace published earlier this year, been shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Fellow Kildare author Amy Gaffney’s gripping short story ‘Mother, May I?’ has also been shortlisted for the An Post Short Story Award. Amy's story follows the struggles of 33-year-old Maggie, who yearns to be a mother yet feels compounded by modern trappings. Newbridge native Amy has lived in Kildare Town for the past twenty years; Amy has always loved reading and writing from a young age, her favourite books growing up were Little Women, and Little House on the Prairie.

"We are hosting the Open Mic tonight to celebrate the shortlisting of local authors Orla McAlinden and Amy Gaffney for Short Story of the Year category in the An Post Irish Book Awards this year" said Dawn Behan, proprietor.

"It starts at 7pm and is open to everyone who wants to take part. We may have another author coming along, so it should be a star-studded evening! Starting at 7pm, do drop in!"