Roadworks to commence at L2005 at Kerdiffstown Landfill

Kildare County Council advise that road realignment works are due to take place on the L2005 Local Road at Kerdiffstown Landfill.

Works will commence on Monday, 18 November 2019 and the construction period is expected to be 26 weeks.

Traffic management in the form of traffic lights will be in place for the works.

Kildare County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during roadworks.