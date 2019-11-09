Call for reverse vending machines for recycling to be installed in Naas

A reverse vending machine, which will accept empty bottles or cans, should be provided in Naas.

The machines return money to the person bringing the cans or bottles back and have been deployed in Aldi stores in Germany, among other countries.

Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin ways Kildare County Council should take proactive steps to facilitate the installation of a machine in Naas “to incentivise people to recycle plastic bottles and containers.”

According to KCC a review has been commissioned by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to find the best way to reach a 90% collection target for bottles.