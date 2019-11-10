Naas primary school’s environmental award

Scoil Chéile Chríost in Rathmore has won an environmental award.

The Global Citizenship Schools award was achieved for all the hard work and extra lessons the school did on local and global issues of justice, equality, sustainability and human rights throughout the year.

A piece written by sixth class pupils Kate O'Dare and Isaac Devine recounted: “These included ‘The World’s Largest Lesson’, 'The Lifecycle of a Plastic Bottle’, 'The Great Pacific Garbage Patch’, ‘End World Poverty UN Day’ and many more.

“On September 20, we were presented with our award by Mr Feargal Broughman, the President of the Irish National Teachers Organisation. During a special assembly students from fifth and sixth classes detailed to Mr Broughman the lessons that each class carried out while we were working towards this special award.

“Mr Brougham was very impressed with all the effort we have put in as a school and also made the comment that we ‘have a lovely school and a lovely school garden’. We really enjoyed Mr Brougham’s visit to the school and we learned so much from his talk.

“After visiting us all in Scoil Chéile Chríost he was on his way to the Climate Change march in Dublin that was organised by students and young people.” Pupils Niamh Lawler, Adam Sargent, Tom Freeman also spoke at the special school assembly.

Class teacher Niamh Brady and former teacher Eoin Feen co-ordinated the school’s application.