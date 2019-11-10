€3.2m Kildare Racehorse Experience set to open in 2020

The new Irish Racehorse Experience, which will celebrate Kildare’s horse racing industry and heritage, is set to open at the Irish National Stud and Gardens by early summer 2020.

It will cost a total of €3.2 million, which includes an investment from the Irish National Stud and Gardens and €2m from Failte Ireland.

Central to the attraction will be an immersive experience which takes the visitor through what it is like to train and race a thoroughbred from foal to finish.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to ‘race’ their horse through state-of-art simulation technology which has never been used in Ireland before.

The funds come from Fáilte Ireland Grants Scheme for Large Tourism Projects 2016-2020 to deliver the new indoor attraction at the Irish National Stud and Gardens. Fáilte Ireland has worked closely with the Irish National Stud and Gardens to shape and develop the project since its conception.

According to Derek Dolan with Failte Ireland it will become a must-visit destination in Kildare and significantly enhance The Irish National Stud and Garden’s standing within Ireland’s Ancient East as part of its ‘The Sport of Kings’ theme.

The Irish Racehorse Experience story line will also sign-post visitors to other nearby attractions within Ireland’s Ancient East including The Curragh Racecourse, Kildare Village Outlet and Newbridge Museum of Style Icons. The National Stud welcomed over 127,000 visitors in 2018.