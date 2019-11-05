Horse Racing Ireland in Kildare launch industry wide education and training survey

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), which is based in Newbridge, is conducting an online survey to understand the educational and training needs of everyone working in racing and breeding.

The results of the survey will be used by HRI to provide a range of subsidised education and training services to the entire industry to upskill, re-train, recruit and retain staff.



The survey went live yesterday, Monday November 4, for five weeks and will be available to complete at race meetings, on the RÁS website and via social media. In addition every trainer and breeder will receive correspondence with the survey details and HRI will also visit trainers’ yards and stud farms. The survey is also available to complete at Horse Racing Ireland’s Head Office in Ballymany, Newbridge or online at www.workinracing.ie



The survey will take a maximum of five minutes to complete and all the information provided will be anonymous and treated in the strictest confidence.



Grainne Murphy, HRI’s Industry Education & Training Manager, said: “This is the first time the industry has conducted a survey of this scale and the results will be hugely beneficial to HRI, to develop a specific education and training plan for everyone working in racing and breeding.



“We are working closely with our colleagues in the Irish Stablestaff Association, the Irish Racehorse Trainers’ Association, the Jockeys’ Association and the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association to deliver this survey. It’s a really exciting and significant development for the industry and we would appreciate everyone’s input and support.”



Bernard Caldwell, Chairman of the Irish Stablestaff Association, commented: “We have some fantastic people working in all sectors of our industry so I am delighted to support HRI’s survey which in turn will assist staff with further education and training. I would encourage everyone to complete the survey.”



Michael Grassick, Irish Racehorse Trainers’ Association CEO, commented: “Ireland is recognised as a world leader in racing and breeding because of the people we have working in the industry. HRI’s education and training survey will give us the data to help us attract and retain the best staff and maintain our competitive advantage. I would ask everyone to take the time to complete this important survey.”

