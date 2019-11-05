Kildare County Council confirm €50,000 for St Patricks Park works

Kildare County Council has confirmed that €50,000 worth of funding has been provided for under the 2019 LPT projects for works in St Patricks Park in Rathangan.

The newly formed St Patricks park residents active group, went around their estate and highlighted a number of hazards and sent the images to Kildare county council for immediate attention.

The Council in response said it will shortly issue a tender to carry out a surface overlay at the entrance to the estate.

It is anticipated that the works will be completed in 2019, subject to tender award and contractor availability.