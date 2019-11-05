Weather update: cloudy and dry today, even some sunny spells expected

There's some reprieve today from heavy rainfall, with Met Eireann predicting it to be partly cloudy and dry today across Leinster. Becoming brighter with sunny spells developing later.

Moderate north winds falling light as the afternoon and evening goes on. Highest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.

Dry with clear spells tonight. Near calm conditions but cold. Minimum temperatures 1 to 3 degrees. Slight grass frost. Mist patches.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 6 November, will see begin with a dry start. Sunny spells in the morning but a spell of rain in the afternoon. Light variable winds. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.